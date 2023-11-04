To my friends whom I hurt and injured due to my political stunts I am deeply sorry- Chellah Tukuta

I want to take this opportunity to apologise that I left my photography space for Politics. During my time in politics I made enemies with clients that support different ideologies. But I don’t regret fighting for a cause.
To my friends whom I hurt and injured due to my political stunts I am deeply sorry. I want to have friends from all political parties and to talk and engage freely.
To my Photography fans I am sorry that my political opinions affected your love for my photography. Forgive me.
Today I wish to apologise to you all my clients and say I am so sorry. I AM BACK TO MY PHOTOGRAPHY SPACE AND THIS PAGE FROM NOW ON WILL NOT HAVE ANY POLITICAL POSTS BUT EVERYTHING PHOTOGRAPHY
To my friends in Politics IT WAS GREAT WORKING WITH YOU ALL AND I ENJOYED IT. I want to say THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR EVERYTHING.
I have reflected and decided that I return to my PASSION, A TALENT GOD GAVE ME
