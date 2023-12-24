TO WIN, PF MUST PREPARE TO FIGHT THIS BATTLE ALONE- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

TO WIN, PF MUST PREPARE TO FIGHT THIS BATTLE ALONE

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

There is currently the grand theft of the largest political party in Zambia to change its allegiance from the Opposition and shift it to the Ruling Party by taking over the leadership through a stooge and proxy.

When the matter started, the absurdity and illegitimate actions of the whole process appeared to be a grand joke and theatrical darings of a junky.

Police refused to act on reports from the Patriotic Front to stop the illegal meeting despite numerous official reports.

On the day of the event on October 24th 2023, Police ignored the reports from the Patriotic Front to stop the Meeting.

PROJECT DRIVEN FROM STATE HOUSE

Until the heavy deployment of the state Police, heavy duty equipment and the dedicated coverage from the public broadcaster ZNBC, no one would have realized the great extent to which State House was serious about this project.

Warnings were everywhere when there was a determined attempt to deregister the Patriotic Front earlier this year.

Later on 9th May 2023 Statutory Instrument No. 592 was gazetted, giving new powers to the Registrar of Societies.

The correct legal process would have required an amendment to the Societies Act CAP 119 of the Laws of Zambia.

The Chief Registrar immediately called on political parties to hold elections to replace perceived vacant positions in their ranks within a period of 60days.

On the day of the so-called Extra-Ordinary General Conference, the presence of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Milner Muyambago stationed at Mulungushi International Conference during a holiday and before the Conference took place, processing finger prints for the Registrar of Societies, was another testament of how determined President Hakainde Hichilema was serious about this grand theft of a political party.

Besides, State House had enough experience, a dress rehearsal was done in 2022 with the theft of two parliamentary seats; Kabushi and Kwacha constituency seats, stolen with concerted bully efforts from State House and the shameless full participation of the Judiciary and the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).

SILENCE, SILENCE

After the theft of the Party, the PF may have received a temporal jolt in their armoury when former President, Edgar Lungu announced his return to active politics “to rescue the Patriotic Front and Democracy”.

But that could just be a jolt. The battle will be long and drawn-out as State House builds to project the Coup d’état plotter and its stooge, as the legitimate leader of the Patriotic Front.

Of worry is the conspiracy of silence from key stakeholders since October 24th, 2023, when this great assault on democracy began.

This reminds me of Michela Wrongs latest best-selling book; “Do Not Disturb”, The Story of a Political Murder and an African Regime Gone Wrong, exposing the savagery that lies beneath the surface of a regime hailed by many Western admirers, and their conspicous silence on many atrocities the regime commits.

This demonstrates that this will be a lone fight for the Patriotic Front and its members of Parliament as stakeholders remain mute and institutions such as the Judiciary become co-conspirators to the crime.

The PF may have to endure taunts from Nevers Mumba and the UPND, but the PF Party must remember that UPND is extremely dead serious to battle and bury the party for good, save for the shell and name.

ATTACK ON DEMOCRACY

One would think that when the assault was extended to the Judiciary and Parliament, an outpouring of outrage from democracy lovers would inundate the airwaves and the streets.

It was not to be.

British High Commissioner Nicholas Woolley whimpered something about the need by the Police to use proportionate force during maintainance of public order but not on the clear attack on democracy!

With ZNBC and Kalemba driving the propaganda from State House, President Hichilema is determined to use the excuse of Edgar Lungu’s return to active politics as the reason to vanquish the Patriotic Front Party.

Patriotic Front be warned.

It will be a lone fight.

But for those silent voices, let it be known that UPND’s actions will leave lasting damage and dark consequences for our Democracy.