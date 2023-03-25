Toaster Nsabata regrets ‘donating’ goal

Nsabata regrets ‘donating’ goal

ZAMBIA goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata is disappointed for conceding a goal that gifted Lesotho the lead in Thursday night’s 2023 Ivory Coast Africa Cup of Nations Group H qualifier.

With the Chipolopolo dominating, Nsabata made a howler that put the visitors ahead at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

The Sekhukune United custodian parried Tsoarelo Bereng’s free-kick into his own net on 33 minutes. Four minutes later, striker Fashion Sakala restored parity with a grass-cutter, and substitute Lameck Banda netted a four minutes brace starting in the 53rd minute for Zambia to win 3-1.

Nsabata said in an interview that such mistakes are made even by top goal-keepers. “I am disappointed. It happens, but you know as a goalkeeper, things happen like that but if you don’t lift yourself, you end up making another mistake.

But I believe in myself and in South Africa, I will do my best again and I promise the Zambian people that they will be happy with the performance I am going to give them on