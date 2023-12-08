Togo legislative election deadline to be missed

A delay in setting the date for Togo’s next legislative election will see the government in breach of the constitution.

Polls were supposed to be scheduled by 31 December, which is when the current parliament’s mandate expires.

That means MPs will be sitting in office longer than they were elected to govern.

“We will not accept the government carrying on and making decisions on behalf of the Togolese people, since their position won’t be legitimate or legal,” opposition DMP party secretary Gérard Adja was quoted as saying by RFI.

But a new government deadline has been handed to Togo’s electoral commission, allowing it to hold the election any time before the end of March 2024.