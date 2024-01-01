TOLL FEES ADJUSTMENT: KEY POINTS FROM THE MINISTERIAL PRESS STATEMENT

Highlights from the Ministerial Press Statement on the Toll Fees adjustment for Heavy Duty Vehicles by the Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development

✅ Following the announcement by the Government of the Republic of Zambia through the Ministry of Finance and National Planning that the Toll Fees to be paid by the Heavy goods vehicles (4 axles and above) and abnormal load vehicles will be adjusted upwards from ZMW150 to ZMW250 and ZMW500 to ZMW800 respectively.

✅ The public should note that the proposed adjustment to the Toll Fees will become effective on 1st January 2024.

✅ It is worth noting that the government has not adjusted the toll fees for the following categories of vehicles: Small vehicles, light trucks and buses which will remain unchanged.

✅ vehicles will continue to enjoy the road user discount available such as Frequent User Discounts (FUD) and Local Road User Discounts (LUD) as defined in the existing Tolling regulations.

✅ Finally, Government will continue to be guided by Section 11 of the Tolls Act No. 14 of 2011 in the utilisation of toll fees which states that the Tolls or other charges imposed for the use of a Toll road and collected by the Agency shall form part of the Road Fund and shall be used exclusively for the construction, maintenance and rehabilitation of public roads.

✅ Government through the Road Development Agency (RDA) and the National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) has been implementing the National Road Tolling Programme (NRTP) since 2013 through the toll points numbering 38 which are spread right across the country.

✅ The road tolls together with the fuel levy and other road charges are an important source of funding for road projects and related activities in the road sector.