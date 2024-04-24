Tom Brady shares details of his talk with Bellingham after his switch to Real Madrid

Tom Brady praises Jude Bellingham for his latest individual accolade and shares that they had a conversation when Bellingham joined Real Madrid.

Bellingham, aged 20, clinched the Breakthrough of the Year award at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid. This recognition follows his earlier achievements of winning the 2023 Golden Boy and Ballon d’Or Kopa trophies this season.

“When he actually transferred from Dortmund to Real Madrid, we struck up a conversation. I was really impressed by his maturity and how talented he is, although of course everyone can see that,” Brady told ESPN Deportes.

“He’s got a great future because of what’s in his brain and what he’s really focused on.”

Brady, a minority investor in Birmingham City, joined others in praising Bellingham at the award ceremony. Tennis star Novak Djokovic, who secured his record-equalling fifth Laureus Sportsman Award, commended Bellingham, noting that he possesses all the qualities of a “great champion.”

“What I was impressed with is that he was always trying to make these runs, and he was not getting the right balls, and he was getting a little bit frustrated, but then he was waiting for the right opportunity,” Djokovic told a news conference.

“He was serious, professional, dedicated, patient and believed that the chance would come. It came at the right moment and he decided the game. He’s only 20, so that’s a feature or characteristic of a great champion.”

Following his award win on Monday, Bellingham expressed his ambition to secure a trio of team accolades this season, aiming for a successful culmination to his debut campaign with Madrid.

With Madrid leading La Liga by 11 points and progressing to the Champions League semifinals, Bellingham’s role becomes pivotal in Gareth Southgate’s pursuit of the European Championship title with England.

Having scored in Sunday’s victory over Barcelona in the Clásico, Bellingham’s contributions are instrumental as Madrid inches closer to clinching the La Liga title.

Additionally, they are set to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League semifinals after prevailing over Manchester City in the quarterfinals.

“It’s been an amazing 24 hours, a great week really for myself and the club,” Bellingham said, speaking at the Laureus ceremony held at Madrid City Hall. “To be here with so many amazing athletes and so many inspirational people is a real pleasure.

“We’ve still got a few more games to wrap up La Liga; we’ve got two very difficult games against Munich and then against the Euros. Hopefully we can take [England’s] form from the last few tournaments into that and push on and do one better.”

At just 17 years old, Bellingham contributed to the England squad during Euro 2020, making three substitute appearances en route to the final, where Italy clinched victory over England on penalties at Wembley.

In his debut season with Real Madrid, Bellingham has netted 21 goals, with 17 of them achieved in La Liga. His most recent goal, a 91st-minute winner against Barca at the Bernabéu, effectively sealed the title race with six games remaining.

“[Scoring in Clásico] is a really special feeling; you kind of lose all control of your body and the normal senses that go through your head,” Bellingham said. “It’s something I really enjoy doing.”

Bellingham said he is aware of his responsibility as an inspiration to young people.

“It’s important that I try to be a good role model,” he said. “I’m not perfect, but I want to have a good and lasting impact.”