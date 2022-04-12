Home politics PF Tondolo musuma, says Bishop Chomba politicsPFUPND Tondolo musuma, says Bishop Chomba April 12, 2022 1 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Tondolo musuma, says Dr. E Chomba. He says he won’t condemn President Hichilema because its premature to do so adding that any opportunity to serve in the new administration is welcome. He once called President HH a satanist. 1 COMMENT You should not be given any opportunity to be served. Your time is up. Go back to preaching, with your fake PhD’s. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
