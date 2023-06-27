TONE DOWN, COOPERATE OR WE’LL USE MINIMUM FORCE, IG WARNS OPPOSITION

INSPECTOR General of Police Graphael Musamba says the police are left with no option but to apply minimum force against some opposition members who refuse to cooperate or show up after being summoned.

And Musamba says the opposition are abusing the term abduction. Meanwhile, Musamba says the police service does not work under instructions from President Hakainde Hichilema.

Over the past few weeks, the opposition, especially members of the Patriotic Front, have been lamenting that police are brutal and they are torturing suspects once they’re in custody. The latest complaints are from PF presidential hopeful Emmanuel Mwamba who claimed he was brutally arrested and assaulted by police officers while another PF member, Rizwan Patel, also claimed that he was tortured……

(Diggers)