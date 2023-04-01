TONGA MAN SLAPS LOZI WOMAN OVER EXCESSIVE CHIMBUYA

By Michael Nyumbu

A woman of Choma’s Kamunza Township has cried bitterly after being slapped in the face for playing ‘’Chimbuya’’ during a burial procession.

Namakau Nalishebo, a Lozi woman, was slapped by Dickson Munkombwe, a Tonga by tribe, during the burial service of his child for trying to smear him with baby powder on the face.

Nalishebo narrates that she does not understand why Munkombwe opted to unleash a slap on her when they have always played Chimbuya as a tradition between the Tonga and Lozi people especially during funerals.

She further said it must be made clear if the Chimbuya Traditional that has always existed between the people of Western Province and Southern Province, no longer exists.

However, Dickson Munkombwe said he slapped Nalishebo because she exceeded her limits.

Munkombwe said he has always played ‘’Chimbuya’’ with Nalishebo but not to the point of smearing powder on each other.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9 or http://radio.garden/listen/byta-fm-zambia/YsDAFNNN