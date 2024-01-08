TOO MANY GREY HEADS CLAIMING TO BE FREEDOM FIGHTERS – MTOLO

Chipata Central Member of Parliament (MP) Reuben Mtolo has expressed concern at the high number of young people claiming to be freedom fighters on account of having grey hair.

During an interactive meeting at the constituency office, a Chipata resident urged Government to look after freedom fighters by empowering them.

In response, Mr Mtolo, who is also minister of Agriculture, said freedom fighters are already recognised in the Constitution but that the problem which has been created now is that anyone with grey hair is claiming to have participated in the liberation struggle.

“Freedom fighters are in the Constitution,” he said.

“You are recognised in the constitution of Zambia and not by an Act of Parliament or small statutory instrument, but by the Constitution of Zambia.

“The problem which is there is that anyone like me, just because I have grey hair, is claiming to be a freedom fighter.”

