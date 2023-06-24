Top 10 Afrobeats songs of all time on Spotify
Popular streaming platform, Spotify has released the list of Top 10 Afrobeats song of all time.
These are Afrobeats songs that have garnered huge numbers on the popular streaming site.
1. Rema Ft Selana Gomez – “Calm Down”
2. CKay – Love Nwantiti (ah ah ah)
3. CKay – Love Nwantiti (ft. DJ Yol, & AX’EL) Remix
4. Dave – Location (ft Burna Boy)
5. Rema – Calm Down
6. Wizkid – Essence (Ft. Tems)
7. Libianca – People
8. Burna Boy – Last Last
9. Fireboy DML – Peru (Ft Ed Sheeran)
10. Wizkid – Essence (Ft. Justin Bieber & Tems)