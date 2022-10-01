Top Judge Retires

By Dickson Jere

After serving for 20 years as judge, he has decided to retire from the bench. One of the distinguished lawyers and judges of our time, Charles Kajimanga is leaving the stage with a mark!

He joined the judiciary as High Court judge in 2002 from private practice, Kajimanga rose through the ranks. He was judge in-charge of the commercial court in Zambia before he was promoted in 2015 to the Supreme Court bench.

I worked with him closely when I was hired as consultant by government to set up customer care programs for the judiciary many years ago. He always had time for me and my team. Very knowledgeable on many issues. As a lawyer, I also had opportunities to appear before him in both High Court and Supreme Court. He was always courteous to counsel!

“He has left an indelible mark on the judiciary and his work as a judge and a leader, will be greatly missed,” wrote Chief Justice Mumba Malila,SC, in a farewell message to Kajimanga.

Outside the judiciary, Kajimanga is one of the foremost arbitrators and was the first Zambian to be conferred with the title and dignity of “Chartered” arbitrator by the UK Chartered Institute of Arbitration.

He taught arbitration to many of us and he was one of my tutors when I took the study journey to become “Fellow” in arbitration. I have also been fortunate to have served as an arbitrator on same panel with him on some cases. I learnt a lot!

Charles, as he fondly known among his peers, was the chairman of the Zambia Law Report editorial board as well as President of the Magistrates and Judges Association of Zambia.

It is our hope that his retirement will take him to the arbitration sphere where his services will be needed in teaching and presiding on cases. I also hope he can write a book on his experiences as a lawyer, judge and arbitrator in Zambia. We lack literature in this countr