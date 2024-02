Top ten (10) CDF burn rates constituencies in the Zambia as captured by MLGRD November 2023 report and other.

1. SENANGA- 92%

2. CHIKANKATA- 91%

3. MONZE CENTRAL- 88%

4. CHONGWE- 87%

5. SOLWEZI EAST- 86%

6. LUFWANYAMA- 86%

7. RUFUSA – 85%

8. PEMBA- 85%

9. SOLWEZI WEST- 84%

10.SHANGOMBO- 84%