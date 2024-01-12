TOURIST DIES AFTER VISITING DEVIL’S POOL

A South African Tourist has died in Livingstone after experiencing a convulsion on his way back from the Devils Pool site on the Mosiotunya Falls.

The deceased, Krishna Chinnasamy, 58, who was in company of his wife and 21-year-old daughter, came from Zimbabwe’s Rainbow Hotel for visit adventures at 08:35 hours on 11th January, 2024 and started off for the Devils pool managed by Tongabezi Investment.

The family is said to have reached and swam properly to the site, but on their way back as they were walking crossing the little channel part of the Zambezi River, the deceased had a convulsion.

Confirming the incident, Southern Province Commissioner of Police, Auxensio Daka, says a Tour Guide, Kelvin Mtonga tried to help him and, in the process, other guides joined and offered C.P.R to resuscitate the deceased but failed.

Daka states that the deceased was rushed to Livingstone Central Hospital for management but was pronounced dead.

