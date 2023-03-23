TOYOTA MARK X HITS SIX PEOPLE

March 22, 2023 – Six people survived with injuries after they were hit by a motor vehicle inside the Zambia Industrial Commercial Bank Building located at Central Park near the junction of Cairo and Church roads in Lusaka.

The victims who include one male are aged between 25 and 30.

The accident happened today, March 22, 2023 around 08:00 hours at the junction of Cairo and Church roads when the driver of the Toyota Mark X registration number BAV 3497 identified as Kenneth Zulu aged 32 while driving from the Southern direction (mobile City area) lost control of the vehicle as he was joining Church road and careered off the road in the process went to hit into the building of Zambia Industrial Commercial Bank before hitting the six people who were working inside the building.

Five of the accident victims were rushed to CFB Hospital while one who sustained a fractured left leg and the driver of the Mark X were rushed to the University Teaching Hospitals.

The motor vehicle caused serious damages to the building and its office equipment. The vehicle had its bonnet, front bumper, right fender and windscreen damaged.

And unidentified woman aged between 30 and 35 died while her child aged seven survived with injuries after they were hit by a Train in Kafue District.

The accident happened on March 21, 2023 at 14:15 hours at Kafue Railway Station.

Brief facts are that the Train Operator identified as Leo Phiri aged 57 of Choma District who was operating Train number 202up from Choma to Kafue saw a woman who was with her son walking too close to the rail line. He hooted several times but the woman could not give way until she was hit together with her son.

The woman died instantly after sustaining several cuts on her body while her son was rushed to Kafue General Hospital where he is admitted. The condition is said to be stable.

The body of the deceased has been deposited in Kafue General Hospital Mortuary awaiting formal identification and postmortem.

Police have opened inquiry files into both incidents.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer