Tracy Chapman Becomes The First Black Person To Win Song Of The Year At The CMAs (Country Music Awards)

American singer Tracy Chapman 59, became the first Black person to win Song of the Year at the 57th annual Country Music Awards in Nashville on Wednesday November 9, 2023.

She won it for Fast Car, a track she released over three decades ago when she was 24 years old. “Fast Car” peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart following its released 35 years ago. The song was nominated for three Grammys when it first came out, and Chapman won Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.