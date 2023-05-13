Trade Kings founder has died. He died in his sleep this morning and burial is due in Lusaka this afternoon

Trade Kings founder Haji Khalid Muhammad Nomani has died. He died in his sleep this morning and burial is due in Lusaka this afternoon!

Trade Kings is one of the most valuable companies in zambia.

