Traffic police officers take bribes because motorist are ready to pay – ACC

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has urged motorists to refuse bribery demands from traffic officers and instead request a charge sheet for any alleged offences.

Responding to questions during the ACC first quarter press briefing yesterday, the Commission’s spokesperson Timothy Moono emphasised the need to break the cycle of corruption in law enforcement.

Following the revelation that Zambia made significant progress in the fight against corruption , ACC were asked the reason traffic officers persisted in collecting bribes on the road without being punished.

Moono responded by stating that if one is stopped by traffic officers for an offence, they should ask for a charge sheet and pay the fines, then the police officers “will not continue asking for that bribe.”

“The traffic officers continue to ask or create situations for motorists to pay bribes because the motorist are ready to pay,” Moono said.

“If as motorists we can refuse to pay the bribes, make sure our vehicles are road worthy all the time. There will not be any opportunity for corruption… But we allow a situation where they take advantage and so the cycle continues.”

Moono said the call was for everyone to reject, and resist corruption practices.

He reiterated the need for motorist to stop providing an avenue for the police officers to solicit bribes and called for them to report officers who they find doing so.

Meanwhile Moono revealed that the Commission is planning to appeal the acquittal of PF faction leader Given Lubinda on corruption charges.

“The commission is in the process of studying the judgement and we will launch the appeal as soon as possible,” said Moono.

On Thursday, The Economic and Financial Crimes Court acquitted Lubinda on charges related to possessing properties suspected to be proceeds of crime.