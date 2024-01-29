Tragic shooting at Istanbul church leaves one dead

One person was killed in a tragic incident at the Santa Maria Church in the Sarıyer neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey when two masked attackers opened fire during a Sunday service.

The terrible incident happened in the Büyükdere area at around 11:40 a.m. local time.

Declaring his disapproval of the horrific deed, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya declared that a thorough investigation would be launched in an attempt to identify and capture the attackers.

Turkey’s Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc joined in condemning the attack, revealing that the Deputy Chief Public Prosecutor and two additional public prosecutors were assigned to delve into the incident.

Minister Tunc emphasised the ongoing efforts to identify and apprehend the suspects, assuring that the investigation was being conducted with meticulous attention to various facets.

The motive behind the attack remains unknown as authorities work diligently to bring those responsible to justice.