Highlights from the press briefing held by the Minister of Information and Media and Chief Government Spokesperson Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa MP in Choma, Southern Province today.

TRANSACTIONS OF EVENTS THAT TOOK PLACE ON THE COPPERBELT DURING PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S VISIT;

1. EU-Zambia Business Forum in Kitwe

✅ Zambian and European businesses came together to forge corporate partnerships and facilitate a dialogue around attracting finance, upscaling through the copper value-chain, and realising the potentials of circular economy, in order to strengthen the EU-Zambia copper-trade.

2. CEC 60MW Itimpi Solar Photovoltaic Power Station in Kitwe;

✅ The commissioning of the 60 Megawatts Itimpi Solar plant has come at the right time when the nation is grappling with the drought which has consequently affected hydro electricity generation.

✅ The commissioning of the solar Photovoltaic power station speaks to the future that solar power is the way to go.

3. Meeting at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium with Truck Drivers;

✅ President Hakainde Hichilema made history by meeting truck drivers who brought forth challenges they face as employees of various companies and proposed solutions they think would resolve their challenges.

✅ The meeting underscored President Hichilema’s commitment to ensure the transport sector thrives.

✅ The President shall continue to provide such platforms for conversations with the private sector on governance issues

4. Commissioning of the de-watering of Shaft 28 at Luanshya Copper Mines;

✅ The reopening of the Mine is a milestone and will create over 3,000 jobs, which will in turn recapitalize small businesses.

✅ Shaft 28 is expected to produce about 40,000 metric tonnes of copper per annum once operational.

✅ This will contribute towards achieving the three Million tonnes national production target in the next 10 years

✅ Government is delighted that the trip the President under took to China continues to bear fruit, among them was sighning an agreement that has brought shaft 28 back to life.

5. Interaction with the citizens on the Copperbelt in Mpatamatu, it gave an opportunity to the people of Luanshya to interact with President Hakainde Hichilema physically.

6. Commissioning of the Chingola- Chililabombwe-Kasumbalesa road which was constructed under the PPP model;

✅ The President commissioned the 35 kilometre Chingola Chililabombwe Kasumbalesa road financed under a 31 million US dollars Public Private Partnership (PPP) agreement.

✅ The PPP financing model has reduced pressure on Government treasury.

7. Meeting with mine supplies and contractors in Mufulira;

✅ Government will ensure that investors in the mining sector remain compliant to agreements of investment particularly that local suppliers and contractors are given their rightful share.

8. Commissioning Buteko market in Kantanshi Constituency in Mufulira District;

✅ Government through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development built a modern market to ensure a decent trading area was provided, other places inspected are;

Wusakile market, and the Copperbelt University.

11. Commissioning of the $20 million Chifubu Level One Hospital in Ndola;

✅ Meanwhile, the Chief Government Spokesperson has clarified that President Hakainde Hichilema did not go to Kwacha Constituency to commission a single toilet, but to commission a 53.4-Million-kwacha worth emergency works project consisting of 1,674 flushable toilets, shower provisions and a sewer reticulation system.

✅At the time of commissioning, 1,240 out 1674 were complete and ready for handover to the beneficiaries.

✅The emergency works project in Kwacha Constituency was an upgrade in terms of supply of water and Sanitation services in the area.

✅President Hakainde Hichilema will grace this year’s Kuomboka Traditional Ceremony.

✅ Mr. Mweetwa has called for professionalism and responsibility among journalists in the country as opposed to practicing politics.