A man who had gender reassignment surgery and became a transwoman has reverted to being a man after an encounter with God.

The man took to TikTok to share his transformation, while crediting God for it.

He shared a video of himself living as a curvy woman in 2022 and others showing him as a man in 2024.

“Returning my mother her son per God,” he wrote after reverting to being male.

He added: “The devil is defeated.”