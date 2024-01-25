TRAPPED MINERS FAMILIES TO GET K15,000

Copperbelt Minister ELISHA MATAMBO says families of the five Zambian miners who are among the seven trapped at the Macrolink Mine will each receive 15,000 Kwacha for logistics, while rescue efforts are underway.

Speaking when he met affected families, Mr. MATAMBO emphasized that the money that the company is giving affected families is not compensation, but money to assist them with logistics.

He also said government wants the rescue mission to be concluded as soon as possible.

Earlier, Mine Safe Department Principal Inspector Engineer YORAM CHULU explained that the rescue team had at initial stage of the tragedy faced challenges as they had only mobilized small water pumps but that as of today the issue has been addressed.

He added that all preliminary rescue measures conducted jointly with the team from China have been completed which will lead to dewatering of the shaft within five hours.

Mr. CHULU further explained that efforts are however being hampered as the aquifer that burst remains unattended to while the technical team is also worried about the shaft curving in following excavation works that may have disturbed the shaft walls prior to the accident.

He added that the rescue team was able to send a camera approximately 150 meters into the shaft .

ZNBC