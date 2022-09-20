Treat DPP Lillian Siyuni Fairly, Says Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu

THE law should not be abrogated when dealing with the matter of the embattled Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Lillian Siyunyi, former Archbishop of Lusaka Telesphore Mpundu has said.

Emeritus Bishop Mpundu said the law should not be bent just to favour an individual and therefore the due process needed to be followed to the letter.

He said that in the case of Ms Siyunyi, there was need to ensure that she was not disadvantaged just because there was an agenda being pushed.

“My appeal is that the right channel is followed and for her to receive a fair trial which will see her not gagged by people who want her out of the office,” he said.

Emeritus Bishop Mpundu said that if the DPP was wrong well and good but the key aspect would be doing things the right way and not using short cuts just to hound her out.

He urged the head of state to give Ms Siyunyi a fair trial so that she is not gagged and unfairly treated because he had emphasised that the rule of law should prevail.

“My appeal to the head of state is that he should stick to his pledge of maintaining the rule of law and this is a proper litmus test,” he said.

Bishop Mpundu was reacting to a question on the alleged unfair treatment of the DPP whose request for the oath of secrecy to be lifted, has been denied by the state.