Trevor Noah says Being a celebrity in South Africa or any part of Africa is very boring.

“American celebrity culture is very different from African celebrity culture. Where I grew up, fame isn’t really that valuable as it is in America. We grew up knowing people but fame wasn’t a thing. People will just be happy for you when you’re famous but they won’t accord you the same respect you get in America. In America people will flood the streets just to see a celebrity but in South Africa, no one has time for that.” Trevor Noah

South African comedian, television host, and actor, Trevor Noah complains as Africans don’t accord enough respect to celebrities.

In Africa everybody is a Common Person and everybody is celebrity on their own lane