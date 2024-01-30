TRIAL CONTINUES IN THE TEN YEAR OLD BOY CHIKONDI BANDA MURDER CASE

Ngwerere Police Station Chief Inspector Frizel Sikalulu has testified in a matter in which 24 year old Nalukui Akafelwa is charged with the murder of ten year old boy Chikondi Banda of Chilulu Garden, on March 24th, 2023.

Inspector Sikalulu told the Court that Chikondi Banda’s body was found in a decomposed state and quickly informed his grandmother Agnes Tembo who identified the deceased and later took the body to University Teaching Hospital (UTH) mortuary for postmortem.

He informed the court that the postmortem was conducted on March 24, 2023 and the findings showed that the cause of death was a blunt impact trauma to the head due to the assault.

The incident is reported to have happened on March 17, 2023.

Inspector Sikalulu told the court that investigations were instituted and officers managed to get the number of the accused.

He said the number was registered in the name of Nalukwui Akafelwa.

Inspector Sikalulu told the court that the accused hit the boy with a stone on his head on March 16, 2023 between 20 to 21 hours.

He also told the court that the accused sent a message to the deceased aunty Elizabeth Tembo demanding a ransom of twelve thousand kwacha for the exchange of the boy.

Inspector Sikalulu said that according to the aunty to the deceased, she received the message around 24:03 hours on March 17th, 2023 and quickly involved the police.

” Your honor, the accused was on March 28, 2023 put in detention and cooperated with police in leading them to where he killed the little boy and where he left the body behind Emmasdale Police in the maize field, every move was recorded on camera your honor”, he testified.

He told the court that later a docket of murder section 200 of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia was opened against Nalukui Akafelwa.

Judge Bowa Mwape has adjourned the matter to February 12, 2024.