TROPICAL STORM ANA HEADS TO ZAMBIA, KILLS AT LEAST 34 PEOPLE IN MADAGASCAR, MOZAMBIQUE

Tropical storm Ana has killed 34 people in Madagascar and two in Mozambique, and left most of Malawi without power in recent days, according to reports released yesterday by authorities in the three countries.

The storm, which formed in the east of the large island of Madagascar, triggered heavy rains that caused flooding and landslides in the capital Antananarivo.

After crossing the Indian Ocean, Ana’s heavy rains hit northern and central Mozambique. Two people were killed and 49 injured in Zambezia province, according to the Mozambican National Risk Management Institute.

The Mozambican government and United Nation agencies estimate that 500,000 people will be affected by Ana in the provinces of Nampula, Zambezia and Sofala.

Meanwhile, the Zambia Meteorological Department has warned members of the public that the cyclone is likely to adversely affect six provinces namely the Eastern, Copperbelt, Lusaka, Southern, Western and Central provinces.

What the storm will bring

Strong winds may carry debris, roofing sheets or break off tree branches that may damage infrastructure, and may lead to loss of lives.

Heavy rainfall may also lead to low visibility, flooding and water-logging during the forecast period.

The Speech Analyst

26.01.2022