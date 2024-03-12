Tropical Storm Filipo hits Mozambique threatening over 500,000 people

Tropical storm Filipo made landfall in Mozambique’s Inhambane province at around 05:00 local time (03:00 GMT).

The phenomenon disrupted electricity and communications in Inhambane and Sofala.

It’s already being felt in Gaza and as it moves down, it’s expected to start its devastating effects in Maputo later today.

As it continues to move south-westwards across southern Mozambique, the winds will quickly weaken so the system will get downgraded to a tropical depression over the coming hours.

Although the winds will ease, Filipo will continue to bring some heavy rainfalls across southern Mozambique, with 1cm or more in places – so Filipo will continue to threaten some flooding.

More than 525,000 people could be affected by strong winds and flooding, according to Mozambique’s National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD).

There will also be some heavy downpours in Eswatini and in the north-eastern areas of South Africa.

But, Filipo will spin out to sea by Wednesday.