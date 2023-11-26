TRUCK AND TRAILER COLLIDES WITH PASSENGER TRAIN IN KAFUE

By Tellah Hazinji

A Truck and Trailer last night hit into a moving south-bound Passenger train at Kafue’s Shikoswe level crossing.

Zambia Railways Limited Acting Public Relations Manager Sombe Ng’onga has confirmed the accident which occurred last evening around 20:15hrs and said preliminary investigations have revealed that truck and trailer belonging to Sinoma Company loaded with crushed stones failed to stop at the level crossing after several whistling sounds by the train driver and in the process collided with the passenger train.

She says this resulted in two locomotives capsizing and one of the passenger coaches tilting on the side but that there were no fatalities recorded

Ms Ng’onga says the failure by the truck driver to observe the traffic rules is unfortunate as it posed a huge risk to the many lives that were on the passenger train.

PHOENIX NEWS