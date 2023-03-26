TRULY UPND IS A REMNANT OF A ONE PARTY STATE, BUT WE SHALL NOT ALLOW IT – MUNDUBILE

Lusaka, Sunday (March 26, 2023)

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile has agreed with sentiments from Transparency International Zambia – TIZ Vice Chairperson Reuben Lifuka that UPND is showing remnants of a One Party State.

Reuben Lifuka, a Vice-Chair of Transparency International and an Advocate for good governance, transparency, accountability and environmental sustainability, was quoted by The Mast Newspaper that there are remnants of what happened in previous regimes where the ruling party could weaponise Law Enforcement Agencies to deal with perceived opponents of the ruling party.

Mr. Mundubile who is also PF Presidential Candidate said UPND should not be tempted to consider a One Party State but focus on addressing the Dollar at K21, fuel at K29, ZESCO Connection Fees from K750 to K14,000, no medicine in hospitals, giving fertilizer in medas, excessive bus fares and high cost of mealie meal.

He said the UPND Administration was undertaking activities among them, weaponisation of Law Enforcement Agencies to suppress Rights of Citizens.

Mr. Mundubile said the arrests that have been effected the past one year clearly showed that UPND would never tolerate criticism despite Zambia being a Constitutional Democracy.

“If you interrogate and find out the nature of these offenses for which these arrests have been made you will come to the conclusion that the Government is just weaponising Law Enforcement Agencies to intimidate citizens,” he said.

Mr. Mundubile said the UPND Administration was trying to instill fear in the minds of citizens so that they do not associate, speak and move freely, which were traits of a One Party State.

“For those of us that were there during the UNIP time, this is déjà vu, we have been there and saw times like this,” he said.

Mr. Mundubile said it was a timely warning to those in the UPND Administration that they should resist the temptation of taking Zambia 40 years back because the country had moved on.

“Zambians have enjoyed freedom under this democratic dispensation because we are indeed a Constitutional Democracy and we expect the Government to govern using the rule of law,” he said.

Mr. Mundubile said the UPND Administration should have audited events that had taken place in the country from the time they took over power before accepting to host the Democracy Summit.