Trump invites Haley voters to back him

While Haley was speaking, Trump posted on Truth Social reacting to his overnight success – an all-but-confirmed position as a presidential nominee. Like Biden, he makes a bid for Haley’s supporters.

Quote Message: Nikki Haley got TROUNCED last night, in record setting fashion, despite the fact that Democrats, for reasons unknown, are allowed to vote in Vermont, and various other Republican Primaries.”

Vermont was an open primary, meaning that Democrats and independents (not just people registered with the Republican Party) were able to cast their votes for Haley in a bid to hurt Donald Trump.

Although his post was shared online just after Haley began speaking, Trump added: “At this point, I hope she stays in the “race” and fights it out until the end!”

Trump refers to his success in yesterday’s voting extravaganza as “by far, the most successful Super Tuesday in HISTORY”, adding he “would further like to invite all of the Haley supporters to join the greatest movement in the history of our nation”.