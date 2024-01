A person who used to work for the US tax department has been given a five-year prison sentence for giving out Donald Trump’s private tax information to the news.

Charles Littlejohn, who is 38 years old, has to be supervised for three years after he is released and he also has to pay a $5,000 fine for what he did.

Littlejohn took tax information from many rich people while he was working for the IRS.

A judge said on Monday that it was an attack on our country’s basic rules.