Breaking News: TRYMORE MWENDA IS SOCIALIST PARTY CHAIRPERSON FOR ELECTION SUB-COMMITTEE

Trymore Mwenda is the new Chairperson for the Election Sub-Committee in the National Council Management Committee (NMC) of the Socialist Party (SP).

Mr Mwenda is the immediate past Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) Presidential Spokesperson.

His appointment was announced, Wednesday, after undertaking the routine SP ideological training in Lusaka.

Party President Dr Fred M’membe stated at the unveiling of Mwenda that the Socialist Party is gaining more members on a daily basis than any other political party in Zambia.

“We are don’t usually publicize those who join us. It is very rare. Some of them, the nature of their tasks doesn’t require us to publicize who they are. But the Comrade who is joining us today has a Job that requires him to be known in the party, to be known countrywide and because of that, we announce him to the country at large,” Dr M’membe said.