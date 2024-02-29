Tshisekedi Accepts to Meet Kagame Under Angolan Mediation

Democratic Republic of Congo President Fèlix Tshisekedi has accepted the principle of meeting his Rwandan counterpart President Paul Kagame to discuss solutions to settle the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

On Tuesday, Tshisekedi met Angolan President Joao Lourenço, the mediator appointed by the African Union, in Luanda to discuss the prevailing situation in eastern DRC.

The main result of the meeting was Tshisekedi accepting to meet President Kagame, the Angolan Minister of Foreign Relations Tete António indicated.

“The Republic of Angola, as mediator, has the responsibility to facilitate the next steps to make this meeting a reality,” he revealed.

However, Antonio declined to give further details of the proposed meeting.

“You understand that I will not go into details of what Angola will do to make this happen and to achieve the main objective that we all have: the return of lasting peace to the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo and in the Congo region in general. Please note that President Kagame has not set any prerequisites for this meeting.”

President Lourenço is next set to meet President Kagame next month as talks for an amicable solution to the ongoing war continue.

“I am not going to go into details, but I want to emphasize that we will work with Angola as a mediator, and that this responsibility includes working on the next steps to make this meeting a reality. I won’t go into detail at this point” Antonio added.

These series of meetings come after a mini-summit between DR Congo and Rwanda which was launched by President Lourenço in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa on the sidelines of the AU summit last week