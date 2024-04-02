Tshisekedi appoints DR Congo’s first female PM

The president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Félix Tshisekedi, has appointed a former minister as the country’s first ever female prime minister.

Judith Suminwa Tuluka, a former planning minister, replaces Sama Lukonde who resigned in February.

“I know that the task is great and the challenges [are] immense, but with the support of the president and that of everyone, we will get there,” Ms Tuluka said at a press conference on Monday after her appointment.

Her appointment follows a lengthy search for a majority coalition in the National Assembly – a key step before a prime minister could be named and a government formed.

The ruling Union for Democracy and Social Progress party secured the majority position beating the other 44 parties.

Ms Tuluka is expected to name a new cabinet in the coming weeks.

The prime minister heads the government, which is also composed of ministers and deputy ministers.