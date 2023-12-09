TSHISEKEDI HIRES BURUNDI COMMANDOS: DRC President Gets Foreign Protection As Country Heads Towards Tense Polls; He Has Grown Distrustful Of His Army

President Félix Tshisekedi has secured the protection of soldiers in the commando unit of the Burundi Defence Force as the Democratic Republic of Congo enters the final week of campaigns, well placed sources have disclosed.

Sources have revealed that Tshisekedi has conceded the precarious situation his campaign is in and no longer trusts the Congolese army to offer him sufficient protection.

Tshisekedi reached out to his Burundian counterpart, Évariste Ndayishimiye, to help him with forces for his close security.

Last night, Friday December 8, 2023, a battalion of commandos from the Burundian National Defense Forces boarded Goma airport towards Kinshasa.

Tshisekedi is reportedly feeling more isolated after dispatching the East African Command from east Congo where war has ravaged the country.

As Kenyan troops return to their country, Burundian forces come to lend a hand to the Congolese president.

President Ndayishimiye of Burundi is seen as Kinshasa’s only main ally.

Tshisekedi was also spotted, due to bad roads in east Congo, connecting from Uvira to Bukavu through Burundi.

In Bukavu, he attracted a much less and poor turn out in what has turned out to be his usual night time rallies.

Tshisekedi is not comfortable with his military except for a few senior officers majority of whom are his relatives.

-DRC News Today