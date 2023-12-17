TSHISEKEDI & KAGAME ARE ONE: Fayulu Says Congolese Should Blame Tshisekedi For Rwanda Occupation



Opposition Ecide leader Martin Fayulu says its a distraction for President Félix Tshisekedi to blame others for Rwanda’s occupation of parts of east Congo.



Fayulu said at a rally that Tshisekedi was the reason Rwanda President Paul Kagame was in charge of the war.



At a campaign rally in Kinshasa, Fayulu said, “Félix Tshisekedi sold our country. He housed the M23 here in Kinshasa for fourteen days [months]. Here today, they occupy Masisi, Rutshuru and others. Félix Tshisekedi signed agreements with Paul Kagame. He invited the Rwandan president twice here in Kinshasa, the UDPS sang for him… Today he wants to

distract us so he and Kagame are one.”