TSHISEKEDI MUST CONCEDE DEFEAT- Fred M’membe

TSHISEKEDI MUST CONCEDE DEFEAT

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) should help to establish the will of the people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) elections.

All indications are that incumbent President, Mr Felix Tshisekedi, has lost to his closest challenger, Mr Moise Katumbi and Ensemble Pour la Republique (Together for the Republic).

But there is a desperate, reckless and restless attempt by the governing party, working in cohorts with the electoral body (CENI) to subvert the will of the people and deny the Congolese people their leader of choice.

They know they have lost and are now in overdrive trying to steal this election from Mr Katumbi

Like we said earlier, these elections have been marred with massive and evident electoral fraud such as polling stations opening late and some not opening at all on voting day; malfunctioning electronic voting systems; police confiscating electronic voting machines in certain polling stations; violence; ruling party candidates and supporters being found with electronic voting machines and ballots in their residences, and so on and so forth.

Even amidst all this planned electoral mismanagement and fraud, Mr Katumbi has managed to secure a comfortable and decisive win against Mr Tshisekedi, who is now desperately seeking to fraudulently overturn this victory.

We implore SADC to urgently commence the transition process in the DRC and help Mr Tshisekedi concede defeat without any civil unrest or possibilities of plunging the entire nation into chaos.

If Mr Joseph Kabila, who served as President of the DRC for more than 15 years, bequeathed the Congolese people a stable country without war or bloodshed so why should Mr Tshisekedi, who has only been President for four years, threaten the peace, security and stability of the DRC, and by extension, the region?

We reiterate that it’s in the best interest of SADC to proactively assist the DRC before the situation degenerates into chaos.

If the DRC implodes, it’s the region that will suffer the consequences of the humanitarian crisis that will unfold.

Let Mr Tshisekedi respect the will of the people. The people have spoken!

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party