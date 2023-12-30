FOOTBALL CONTAMINATED WITH POLITICS: Tshisekedi Orders Authorities In Lubumbashi To Block Katumbi From Flying Out To Attend Football Match

Even after scheming his way into a fake lead in the 2023 General Elections, President Fèlix Tshisekedi continues to abuse use his power to disadvantage Moïse Katumbi even away from the political ground.

Tshisekedi has this afternoon ordered the Direction Generale des Migrations (DGM) in Lubumbashi, Haut-Katanga Province to ban opposition leader Moïse Katumbi from flying to Kalemie, Tanganyika Province to attend a football match.

Katumbi had been due to fly to Kalemie, the neutral venue, for his club TP Mazembe’s Congolese league fixture against Lubumbashi rivals FC Saint-Éloi Lupopo this Saturday afternoon.

However, Katumbi and his entourage could not be allowed to board the plane at the Luano International Airport as their flight permit had been cancelled.

The National Civil Aviation Authority informed Katumbi that it had received instructions to cancel Katumbi’s flight permit to fly to Kalemie.

Katumbi has since been turned away while latest information from Kalemie indicates that the match between the two Lubumbashi giants has since been cancelled barely minutes to kick-off.-DRC News Today