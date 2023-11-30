TSHISEKEDI’S PLAN FOR WIDESPREAD ELECTORAL FRAUD FORCED EU OUT: Attempt To “Cheat In Peace” Will Be Met By Force Of The People’s Voice – Katumbi

Ensemble pour la République presidential spokesperson Olivier Kamitatu has warned the ruling party that their attempt to prepare widespread electoral fraud to steal the December 20, 2023 polls will be met by the wrath of the Congolese people.

This follows the decision by the European Union observer mission to pull out of the 2023 election making it the second group to do so citing lack of transparency on the part of the Congolese government who denied them request to mount satellite phones across all polling stations.

“Yesterday it was the OlF, today it is the European Union. Tomorrow, who is next to pull out?,” the official spokesperson for Moise Katumbi, the leading candidate in the polls backed by three others, has questioned.

“The cancellation of the European Union observation mission @eu_eeas is a very bad signal. All international institutions that contribute to the transparency

and credibility of the elections in #RDCongo are throwing in the towel.”

Kamitatu says there’s a systematic and well designed strategy by the ruling party and CENI to sabotage the people’s voice in the upcoming election.

“In reality, the outgoing president has become aware of the sanction that the Congolese people are preparing to inflict on him on December 20.

“Failing to count on the popular vote, those in power seek to maintain themselves in office through massive electoral fraud.

“Those who want to ‘cheat in peace’ must know that this time, the Congolese people will be able to protect and impose their voice!,” said Kamitatu earlier today.