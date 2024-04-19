Tuchel fires back at critics following Bayern’s qualification for UCL semifinals

Thomas Tuchel, departing Bayern Munich coach, fired back at his critics following his team’s advancement to the Champions League semifinals with a 1-0 victory over Arsenal on Wednesday.

Despite Bayern’s failure to secure any domestic trophies this season, as their 11-year Bundesliga reign was terminated by Bayer Leverkusen, Tuchel’s response to criticism was pointed as he guided his team to the European semifinals.

As the club looks ahead to parting ways with Tuchel at the season’s end, his ability to lead Bayern to Champions League success remains a testament to his coaching prowess, despite domestic setbacks.

Asked after Wednesday’s win at the Allianz Arena whether he felt any gratification given how his season had unfolded with Bayern, Tuchel said: “But where did the criticism come from. From you, the media, and now you ask me if I feel any gratification?”

Bayern Munich secured their victory with a decisive header from Joshua Kimmich in the 63rd minute, sealing a 3-2 aggregate win over the two legs. Bayern president Herbert Hainer praised Tuchel’s coaching as a “tactical masterpiece.”

With this win, Tuchel has achieved a significant milestone, becoming the first German coach to guide clubs from three different countries to at least the semifinals of the competition. He previously won the title with Chelsea in 2021 and led Paris Saint-Germain to the final in 2020.

“The semifinal is a huge step. The last four—that was fun. Great joy and great relief,” Tuchel told a press conference. “These are special moments. We beat one of the top Premier League clubs. We will have to see what this win does for the club. The season is not yet over. Especially not now.”

“We are very proud to have reached the semifinals and we will now see in two weeks what will happen,” he said.