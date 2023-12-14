TUNNELS AT CHINGOLA’S SESELI MINE UNSAFE – KABUSWE

MINISTER of Mines and Minerals Development, Paul Kabuswe, says the integrity of some tunnels at Chingola’s Seseli mine has become unsafe.

Kabuswe states that the rescue operation for the remaining trapped miners has become complicated, forcing the team to change the strategy by adopting mechanized operations.

He notes that government will need more support from various stakeholders to conclude the search.

And speaking during a media briefing, Copperbelt Minister, Elisha Matambo, said no body has been retrieved in the last 24 hours, further reiterating government’s will not to stop the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, Zambia National Service-ZNS in-charge of Mines, Colonel Chisala Mulenga, explained that the operation is likely to be concluded soon.