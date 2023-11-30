Tupac’s Brother Reveals the Reasons Behind the Shakur Family’s Hatred Towards Diddy

In a recent article, Tupac Shakur’s brother, Mopreme Shakur, opened up about the strained relationship between the Shakur family and Sean “Diddy” Combs. Mopreme revealed that the family has a deep dislike for Diddy, stemming from the events surrounding Tupac’s death and their perception of how Diddy handled the situation.

According to Mopreme, the animosity began when Tupac was shot multiple times in 1994. At the time, Shakur believed that Diddy, his then-friend and collaborator, had knowledge of the attack beforehand. This suspicion only intensified when Tupac was fatally gunned down in 1996, as Shakur’s family alleged that Diddy failed to protect him or provide adequate security.

Mopreme explained that the family’s anger towards Diddy comes from their belief that he had a hand in Tupac’s murder or, at the very least, knew about it in advance. While Shakur’s mother, Afeni, initially did not hold any ill feelings towards Diddy, she changed her stance after she started investigating her son’s death more closely. Mopreme stated that the family even confronted Diddy about their suspicions, but felt that he was not forthcoming with the truth.

Furthermore, Mopreme discussed the infamous song “Hit ‘Em Up,” in which Tupac verbally attacked numerous individuals, including Diddy and his close associate, The Notorious B.I.G. Mopreme clarified that while the song may have caused tensions between the two parties, its creation was a result of the escalating feud between Tupac and Biggie, and Diddy’s association with the latter.

Mopreme emphasized that the Shakur family’s dislike for Diddy extends beyond just their personal experiences with him. They also believe that he represents the commercialization and exploitation of hip-hop, which Tupac vehemently opposed. According to Mopreme, Tupac saw Diddy as part of the corporate machinery that disregarded the true essence of the genre in favor of financial gain.

In conclusion, Mopreme Shakur revealed the reasons behind the Shakur family’s despise for Diddy. Stemming from suspicions surrounding Tupac’s shooting and subsequent murder, the family believes that Diddy may have been involved or had prior knowledge of the tragic events. Furthermore, their resentment is exacerbated by Diddy’s association with The Notorious B.I.G. and the perceived commercialization of hip-hop that he represents. The family has confronted Diddy about their suspicions but feels that he has not been forthcoming with the truth, leading to a strained relationship between the two parties.