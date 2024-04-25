Tupac’s Brother Slams Drake’s Use of AI in Kendrick Lamar Diss Track

Tupac’s brother, Mopreme Shakur, has weighed in on Drake’s use of A.I. technology to mimic Tupac’s voice in his recent diss track aimed at Kendrick Lamar.

According to reports from TMZ Hip Hop, Mopreme expressed his disapproval of Drake’s decision, stating that it went too far in the realm of rap battles.

He likened it to bringing heavy artillery to a one-on-one confrontation, suggesting that such tactics detract from the authenticity of the competition.

Moreover, Mopreme addressed a common defense of Drake’s use of A.I. technology, which points to Kendrick Lamar’s incorporation of Tupac’s voice in his song “Mortal Man” from the album To Pimp A Butterfly.

Tupac’s Brother Condemns Drake’s AI Manipulation in Kendrick Lamar Diss:

However, Mopreme reportedly viewed Kendrick’s homage as respectful, as it stayed true to Tupac’s original sentiments and themes. In contrast, he criticized Drake’s approach as exploitative and lacking in reverence for Tupac’s legacy.

Despite his criticism, Mopreme emphasized his respect and admiration for both Drake and Kendrick Lamar as artists. He urged them to maintain focus on the art of hip-hop without resorting to controversial tactics that could incite violence or disrespect the culture.

Mopreme stressed the importance of preserving the authenticity and integrity of rap battles, urging artists to refrain from exploiting iconic figures like Tupac for personal gain.

Regarding the use of A.I. technology to replicate Tupac’s voice, Mopreme acknowledged its effectiveness as a tool but expressed concern about its potential impact on younger generations. He feared that some listeners might struggle to distinguish between authentic Tupac recordings and artificially generated ones, blurring the lines between reality and imitation.

As for the ongoing beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, Mopreme refrained from declaring a winner, suggesting that both artists have more to offer in the conflict.

He emphasized the need for constructive competition within the hip-hop community while cautioning against tactics that could compromise the genre’s integrity.