Turkey targets 29 locations in Syria and Iraq

Today, we are mostly concerned about the violence in Yemen and Gaza, but there is also fighting happening in other nearby areas, even though it is not connected.

After nine of its soldiers were killed at an Iraqi military post, Turkey’s defense ministry says it launched airstrikes on “terrorist targets” in Syria and Iraq all night.

The report says that the attacks targeted 29 places like caves, bunkers, and oil sites that belonged to two groups the YPG and PKK which Turkey thinks are terrorist groups.

Turkey has been fighting a long war against the PKK, a group seen as terrorists by many Western countries, like the US and the UK.