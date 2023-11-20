Turning Opposition Leaders into Circumstantial Heroes

By Daimone Siulapwa

Recently, we have witnessed a concerning trend under the UPND government – the repeated arrests of opposition leaders.

While the implications of these actions extend beyond the immediate political landscape, the party must recognize that this approach not only jeopardizes the nation’s democracy but also risks transforming opposition figures into unintentional symbols of sympathy.

The arrest of opposition leaders, irrespective of the charges levied against them, carries consequences that extend beyond the political realm.

It has the potential to elevate these figures to the status of circumstantial heroes, individuals perceived as victims of an oppressive system rather than politicians facing legal scrutiny.

This unintended consequence may inadvertently contribute to a narrative that paints the government as heavy-handed and intolerant, undermining its democratic credentials.

The UPND’s strategy if indeed is intentional appears, at best, immature and, at worst, amateurish. Engaging in a cycle of arrests not only diverts attention from more pressing issues but also plays into the hands of political opponents who capitalize on the resulting sympathy wave.

The optics of opposition leaders being repeatedly detained may be weaponized to cast a shadow over the government’s commitment to democratic principles.

Moreover, the political landscape is evolving, and the public is becoming more discerning. The citizens are increasingly looking beyond sensationalized narratives and demanding substantive action on critical issues.

In this context, the UPND must recalibrate its approach and focus on constructive governance.

Fred M’membe, a master strategist, employs cunning tactics that demand a vigilant UPND.

His calculated maneuvers, including the potential orchestration of his own arrest, pose a challenge that requires the opposition to tread cautiously.

The possibility of M’membe using such incidents to garner public sympathy is a strategic consideration that should not be underestimated.

Similarly, Sean Tembo, often dismissed as a mere clown, proves to be a shrewd player in the political arena.

His ability to irk the entire system while maintaining a seemingly carefree demeanor places the UPND in a dilemma.

The recurrent question arises: how many times can the system arrest him without falling into the trap of elevating his public profile?

On the flip side, the PF, with its seasoned expertise in political manipulation and propaganda, presents a formidable adversary.

The UPND must be wary of falling into the traps laid by a desperate PF, eager to reclaim its lost power and glory.

The stakes are high, and succumbing to the PF’s bait could lead to disappointing outcomes for the UPND.

The desperation of the PF to regain its former dominance introduces a volatile element into the political landscape.

The UPND must navigate this terrain with wisdom, recognizing that the PF is willing to employ any means to secure its return to power, regardless of the consequences.

The challenge for the UPND lies in avoiding being ensnared in the web of PF’s desperate maneuvers.

The true battleground for UPND should be against the rising cost of living, an issue that directly impacts the lives of ordinary citizens.

Shifting the narrative from a reactive stance against the opposition to a proactive stance against economic challenges would better serve both the party and the nation.

UPND, which has the politcal power and Financial resources, has the ability to set the agenda and address the concerns of the people without falling into the traps laid by a cunning opposition.

Leadership, especially in a political landscape as dynamic as Zambia’s, requires a strategic and forward-thinking mindset.

The UPND’s leadership must recognize that governing is not just about reacting to the moves of political adversaries like Mmembe, Kalaba, Saboi, Nawakwi, Sean, Lubinda or every Jim and Jack.

It is about setting a vision, crafting policies that resonate with the populace, and delivering on promises.

The current trajectory risks alienating a significant portion of the electorate, as the focus shifts from addressing tangible issues to a seemingly relentless pursuit of opposition figures.

To secure a lasting legacy, UPND must redirect its energy towards transformative governance, fostering economic stability, and championing the cause of the ordinary citizen.

UPND should heed the warning signs that are doted everywhere and pivot towards a more strategic and issues-oriented approach.

Lastly UPND must understand that the true strength of a government lies not in its ability to suppress dissent but in its capacity to address the concerns of the people it serves.

19.11.23

Daimone Siulapwa is the Editor-in-Chief of The Voice Newspaper. He is also a political analyst, an advocate for tribal unity and Citizen Economic Empowerment. Send your comments to dsiulapwa@gmail.com