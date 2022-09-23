HON.TUTWA S NGulube writes….

TUTWA CLAIMS K5 MILLION FROM KABWE COP FOR DEFAMATION AS AG REFUSES TO REPRESENT DULL POLICE OFFICER

Former Kabwe Central Member of Parliament, Tutwa Sandani Ngulube has dragged Central Division Police acting second Criminal Investigations Officer-D.C.I.O- Rodrick Mazyopa to court, for defamation of character.

Mr. Mazyopa, a senior police officer based at Edgar Chagwa Lungu Police Camp in Kabwe, is accused of defaming Mr. Ngulube, who is also a lawyer and Managing Director of Golden Sonnets Hotel, on his personal Facebook page where the defendant on 2nd July 2022, called on the Drug Enforcement Commission-DEC-to act by engaging auditors to determine the cost of building the said Hotel in Kabwe, which he claimed had been built at supersonic speed.

But Mr Ngulube has submitted in a Statement of Claim filed in the Lusaka High Court, that the innuendo the defendant made in the social media post simply suggests that the Plaintiff is a criminal, who has misappropriated public resources in order to facilitate the construction of Golden Sonnets Hotel Limited, at supersonic speed, when in fact not.

Further, Mr. Ngulube is claiming Five Million Kwacha from the Defendant for loss of business due to the malicious comments posted on Facebook by the defendant who is an employee of the Government of Zambia. However, the Attorney General’s Chambers have refused the accused party representation.

HON. TUTWA S Ngulube