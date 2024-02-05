Twitter user faults billionaire, Tony Elumelu over his treatment of his househelp

Nigerian billionaire businessman, Tony Elumelu has been heavily criticized by a social media user over his treatment of his househelp.

The billionaire had shared a video of the moment he and his family celebrated Super Eagles player, Moses Simon during the Nigeria Vs Angola match.

In the clip he posted online, his wife and kids were spotted wearing matching football jerseys and sitting in the living room, while his househelp was seen standing beside his wife leaning on the wall.