TWO APEX STUDENTS DIE 3 WEEKS BEFORE FINAL EXAMS

A FINAL year student of medicine at the Apex Medical University in Lusaka has died three weeks before sitting for his final examinations leaving his family and fellow learners shocked and heartbroken.

As if that is not bad enough for the university and its populace, another student of pharmacy also died yesterday robbing the institution of two brilliant learners in one day.

Kabeshi Mumba a 31-year student of medicine who celebrated his birthday only five days ago died after in Kitwe Central Hospital yesterday where he had been admitted for an illness.

Originally from Kitwe, Mumba went to Mumbwa High School and thereafter began curving his medical career at Apex University where he was pursuing A Bachelor of Science in Medicine and Surgery.

He was in seventh year was due to write his final exams in three weeks.

His friends have described him as jovial person that accommodated everyone. “So heart breaking working up to the news that you’re no more phat K. You were such an aspiration to most of us in the medical field, jovial and funny. This is so sad Dr Kabeshi Mumbaa . REST IN PEACE MY BROTHER,” posted Martin Musaba.

As for the other student identified as Blessed Simamba, a fifth year student of Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy, he died on Friday after a road traffic accident.

Simamba, a young man and dedicated member of the Salvation Army Church, hailed from Siavonga district of Southern province.

Simamba was hit by a vehicle in the evening of Friday on Burma road.

His friend, Cheelo Machila Winnie has shared her grief on his Facebook timeline saying, “Üzii Simamba Błèssèd just last night you was full of life venting though on how school has messed you up. I still want you to call me vent all you want share everything bothering you without being judged I will listen all the plans and goals you had gone just like that. This move you’ve taken really has done nothing but break me. just like that B just like that Or maybe this is a stunt because yoh.” She wrote.

The death of the two students have confirmed by the Lusaka Apex University Student Union through their Facebook Page.