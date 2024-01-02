Two arrested over death of Ugandan Olympic athlete

Police in Kenya have arrested two suspects believed to have been involved in the death of Ugandan athlete Benjamin Kiplagat on Sunday.

The athlete, who has represented Uganda at three Olympic Games, was found dead in his car near the Kenyan town of Eldoret.

Stephen Okal, a local senior police commander, said the suspects were arrested on Monday in the neighbouring counties of Uasin Gishu and Trans Nzoia.

He said CCTV footage obtained from the scene of the crime led to the arrests.

The suspects are expected to make a brief appearance in court on Tuesday, in order to hear the charges brought against them.

Kiplagat, 34, reached the semi-finals of the 2012 London Olympics in the 3,000m steeplechase.

World Athletics said it was “shocked and saddened” by news of Kiplagat’s death.