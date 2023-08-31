Two CBU lecturers arrested for demanding S£3X in exchange for marks

ACC arrests 2 CBU lecturers for spreading sexually transmitted grades

TWO lecturers at the highest learning institution on the Copperbelt have been arrested on accusations of luring female students to bed in exchange for good grades.

Henry Mvula aged 35 and Dr. Daniel Mwanza 37, both lecturers of the Copperbelt University are also accused of soliciting a bribe amounting to K5000 from a first year student who wanted good marks

in her Continuous Assessments (CA) and final examinations.

According to reports Dr. Mwanza and Mvula both from the Jambo Drive Campus, reportedly received a sum of K1,500.00 in cash from the two female students.

This gratification was purportedly offered as an incentive or reward for the lecturers to manipulate their academic outcomes in the students’ favor.

In a statement by ACC public relations officer Timothy Moono, it was revealed that Mwanza, a resident of house number 81 Lubwa Road, Ndeke, Kitwe, and Mvula, 35, residing at Beautiful Gates off Tafuna Drive are facing charges of Corrupt Practices as per Section 19(1) and Section 41 of the Anti-Corruption Act Number 3 of 2012 of the Laws of Zambia.

According to details, Dr. Mwanza and Mvula are accused of acting jointly with unidentified individuals between August 1, 2023, and August 29, 2023.

They have been granted release on bond as they await their impending court appearance.

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba